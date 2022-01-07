Sabic opens new PP compounding line in Belgium

Chemical maker Sabic has started up its new polypropylene (PP) compounding line in Genk, Belgium.

The new line is an addition to the company’s existing production capacity for Sabic PP compounds at the Genk site, and will use raw materials from Sabic’s PP plants at Gelsenkirchen, Germany, and Geleen, The Netherlands.

According to Sabic officials, the plant has been equipped with large-scale extrusion technology “to meet the market’s growing demand for high-quality, high-performance PP compounds with reliable and consistent supply.”

“This investment is part of our business strategy for growth through advanced PP compound solutions designed to help customers develop next-generation lightweight applications in industries such as automotive, home appliances, and consumer goods,” said Lada Kurelec, Sabic’s general manager for PP and E4P business. “The added capacity also enhances our on-site production flexibility for introducing innovative new PP polymer technology without compromising the security of supply of established compound products.”