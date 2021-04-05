Ontario provides funding to Barrie, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte auto-parts companies

Five auto-parts companies in the Barrie, Ont. area – including some plastics processors – will receive funding from the Ontario Automotive Modernization Program (O-AMP).

Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin announced four companies in her riding will receive funding in round one of the O-AMP: Innovative Automation Inc. ($67,712), Jomi Technical Services, Linear Transfer Automation Inc., and SBS Drivetec Inc. ($100,000 each).

“This funding will assist them in becoming more efficient and innovative in their manufacturing processes,” said Khanjin. “And as we lay the foundation for economic recovery from COVID-19, this new grant will allow for further job creation and local job opportunities.”

Oro-Medonte’s Molded Precision Components (MPC) will also receive $100,000. “Thanks to O-AMP, we have been able to be the first in Canada to implement this new technology, helping us be more competitive and advance our business capabilities,” said MPC president David Yeaman.

SBS Drivetec and MPC both manufacture high-precision plastic components.

O-AMP was launched in September 2019 as a centrepiece of the “Driving Prosperity: The Future of Ontario’s Automotive Sector” government plan, which is designed to help small- and medium-sized automotive parts suppliers invest in technology adoption and/or training in lean manufacturing. More than 100 projects are either underway or in the pipeline and will create about 570 jobs.