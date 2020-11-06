Pickup truck production to return to Oshawa, Ont. plant with new Unifor deal, GM says

In a development that will bring pickup truck production back to its Oshawa, Ont. assembly plant, General Motors Corp. has announced plans to reopen the plant, invest up to $1.3 billion in the facility, and hire up to 1,700 workers.

The news comes after the company reached a tentative contract agreement with the Unifor union, which has not yet been approved by workers.

The agreement would reopen the Oshawa assembly line to make Chevrolet Silverados and Sierras, 11 months after it was idled as part of a global restructuring plan by the Detroit-based automaker.

The automaker says construction will begin immediately at Oshawa and will include a new body shop and flexible assembly module. Oshawa pickup production is targeted to begin in January 2022.

Unifor’s members are set to vote on the new tentative agreement on Nov. 8. The union has unanimously recommended approval to its 1,700 members working at GM plants in the southern Ontario cities of St. Catharines, Oshawa, and Woodstock.

GM also says it plans to invest $109 million in St. Catharines, Ont., to support added engine and transmission production and $500,000 in operations at the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.