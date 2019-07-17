Petro-Canada gets funding for cross-country electric vehicle fast-charging network

July 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Petro-Canada is being awarded $4.6 million by the Government of Canada to build 92 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers in its coast-to-coast network.

The first completed station, in Stewiacke, N.S., will be part of a larger network of more than 50 Petro-Canada locations, each with two charging units on site.

The investment is part of the federal government’s $182.5 million investment program to build a coast-to-coast charging network for electric vehicles and support other zero- and low-carbon demonstration and deployment projects.

More than 500 fast chargers are built or planned for this year, with hundreds more expected over the next two years. Through Budget 2019, a further $130 million is being invested in charging infrastructure. The federal government is also offering a new incentive, worth up to $5,000, for Canadians who purchase or lease a zero-emission vehicle.