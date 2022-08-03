Ontario unveils new program to train more workers for careers in automotive manufacturing

Led by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association, training includes three-month paid job placements through its network of more than 300 small and medium-sized businesses.

The Ontario government is investing $5 million to provide free training to 500 people from underrepresented groups to prepare them for jobs in the province’s automotive manufacturing sector.

The goal of the project is to provide participants with the necessary skills for careers in machine operation, assembly, quality control, and logistics, and will also help address a critical shortage of workers in the auto manufacturing sector.

“Our government is securing game-changing investments in the province’s auto sector that will ensure the electric vehicles and batteries of the future are made here in Ontario by Ontario workers,” said Premier Doug Ford. “As we do, we’re investing in training the next generation of Ontario’s automotive workers and connecting hundreds of them with good-paying jobs at local businesses in immediate need of their world class talent and expertise.”

Led by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA), training includes three-month paid job placements through APMA’s network of more than 300 small and medium-sized businesses. After completing the program, each participant will receive a job offer from a local employer.

“Our auto workers are heroes, and we need more of them to deliver our ambitious plan to build Ontario,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “This investment will help local manufacturers find the skilled workers they need to grow our economy and connect job seekers with meaningful careers where they can proudly earn bigger paycheques for themselves and their families.”

The program features a combination of online and on-the-job training, where participants learn critical skills, such as manufacturing essentials, project management, and troubleshooting. Training is tailored to the needs of each participant and employers can receive up to $4,600 in wage subsidies for each trainee.

“The exciting future of the automotive sector in Ontario will benefit from welcoming new faces, voices and perspectives,” said APMA president Flavio Volpe. “This investment creates a sustainable platform for communities that haven’t historically participated in the sector to become integral to its success.”

This project is funded by Ontario’s Skills Development Fund, a more than $200 million initiative that connect job seekers with the skills and training they need to find careers close to home.

The project is underway and runs until March 31, 2023. Individuals and employers interested in the program can apply through APMA’s website.