Ontario to provide free training for auto manufacturing workers

The Ontario government is investing more than $4.7 million to support two projects designed to help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s automotive manufacturing sector.

The free programs will provide participants with skills for careers in machine operation, assembly, quality control, and logistics while also preparing automotive technicians and those interested in the industry for work in the emerging electric vehicle field.

“These new programs will not only provide people with opportunities for good-paying jobs and rewarding careers, but they’ll also help support our growing auto industry,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We’re securing the future of our province’s auto sector, attracting billions of dollars in new investments for electric vehicle and battery production and ensuring the cars of the future are built right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers.”

The first project, managed by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), will include three-month paid job placements through their network of more than 300 members. Jobseekers, including those from underrepresented groups, will complete online and hands-on training focused on manufacturing essentials, health and safety, effective oral communication, planning, troubleshooting and other critical industry skills. After completing the program, each participant will transition into full-time employment.

The second project, managed by the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA), will help 90 technicians and 70 jobseekers gain the skills needed to transition and launch their careers in the electric vehicle industry. Training will be offered at Conestoga College (Guelph Campus), Fanshawe College (London Campus) and St. Lawrence College (Cornwall Campus) and will consist of in-person classroom and shop components.

“Getting our workers the skills they need and more people into the automotive trades is essential,” said AIA president Jean-François Champagne. “Automotive tradespeople provide Ontarians with essential vehicle repair and maintenance services that keep Ontario’s more than nine million vehicles in road-safe condition. AIA Canada looks forward to continued collaboration with the Ontario government and our post-secondary partners to ensure the industry is ready to service the vehicles of both today and tomorrow.”