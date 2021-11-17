Ontario investing more than $390,000 in auto manufacturing in Belle River and Chatham region

Two Ontario-based automotive manufacturing businesses are receiving investments from the Ontario government to help buy new machinery and add additional staff.

The investment of more than $390,000 through the Regional Development Program is supporting an investment of $2.6 million by CNCTech.com Inc. and Onbelay Automotive Inc. to try and help strengthen local manufacturing, create jobs and attract investment to Belle River and Chatham and the surrounding regions.

The investments are projected to help create 55 jobs and retain an additional 89 jobs.

Injection mold maker CNCTech.com Inc., in Belle River, will focus on investment in new machinery and software technologies that will increase manufacturing automation resulting in increased production. Supported by $255,164 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, the project will help meet increasing demand from the electric vehicle industry, create production capacity to diversify its offerings to other customer groups and increase output. The project will create five jobs and retain eight existing jobs.

And Onbelay Automotive Inc., in Chatham, is investing $956,455 to upgrade equipment and machinery and project facility modifications. With $143,468 from the Southwestern Ontario Fund, Onbelay will support a significant influx of new volume involving the forming, production, coating and assembly of stabilizer bars from a large existing customer. The project will create 50 new jobs and will retain 81 existing positions.

In a Nov. 16 news release, Ontario provincial officials note that the province is investing more than $100 million through the Regional Development Program from 2019 to 2023 to support distinct regional priorities and challenges.