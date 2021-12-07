Ontario investing additional $12 million in auto parts companies

The Ontario government is investing an additional $12 million in auto parts companies through the next phase of the Ontario Automotive Modernization Program (O-AMP) to boost competitiveness and position Ontario as a North American hub for building the car of the future.

O-AMP is a centrepiece of the recently launched Phase 2 of “Driving Prosperity: The Future of Ontario’s Automotive Sector”. The next phase of the 10-year plan is an effort to help Ontario’s auto sector pivot to producing the automotive technologies of the future, including the next generation of electric vehicles and the electric batteries those vehicles need. According to the Ontario government, Phase 2 better positions the province to develop and build vehicles through the use of emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing processes.

“By helping Ontario-based companies grow in the globally competitive auto parts industry, O-AMP plays an integral part in the next phase of Driving Prosperity,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “The auto and manufacturing sectors are cornerstones of Ontario’s economy, providing good jobs for local families and workers. Through O-AMP, our government is creating the right economic climate to encourage investment, innovation and growth.”

The relaunched O-AMP program has the goal of helping small and medium-sized automotive parts suppliers make Ontario a world-leader of the future of auto manufacturing, the government said. The program plans to help make suppliers better, stronger and faster by investing in technology adoption and/or training in lean manufacturing. More than 100 projects are either underway or completed under the program, and they are expected to create about 613 new jobs.

“Productivity is the great facilitator in today’s advanced technology world,” said Flavio Volpe, president of the Toronto-based Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association. “Make more things with better prepared people and processes – that is the proposition of O-AMP and we are very happy to partner with the Ontario government in delivering this program.”