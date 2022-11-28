Ontario investing $550,000 in support for auto workers in Windsor, Ont.

The funding will support the launch of an action centre dedicated to serving the 289 workers impacted by layoffs at Syncreon and extend the existing action centre for 530 workers impacted by rolling Stellantis layoffs.

Ontario’s provincial government is investing more than $550,000 in employment action centres in Windsor, Ont., to assist the 289 workers impacted by layoffs at Syncreon and extend the existing action centre for 530 workers impacted by rolling Stellantis layoffs, so they can get back to work.

“Ontario’s auto industry is the backbone of our economy, and our government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with laid-off workers in Windsor,” Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, said in a statement. “These action centres will ensure workers get the support they need to enter these new careers and earn bigger paycheques for themselves and their families.”

Working in partnership with Unifor Local 195, the Syncreon Action Centre offers support that includes assistance with job searches, individually tailored career planning, one-to-one peer counselling, and support with resume writing and cover letters.

The Ontario government is also extending funding for the existing Stellantis Action Centre in Windsor run by Unifor Local 444, with the goal of allowing workers from Stellantis and its feeder plants, Integram, Dakkota, HBPO, ZF and Avancez, to continue to access training.