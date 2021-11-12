Ontario injection molder Lakeside Plastics bought by Sweden’s KB Components

In a move to expand its North American footprint, Swedish industrial group KB Components has bought Windsor, Ont.-based automotive parts supplier Lakeside Plastics.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“The business will add several customers within the electrical vehicle segment and will strengthen [our] position in the North American region,” KB officials said in a statement.

The current operations of KB in Windsor will be merged with the operations of Lakeside, the statement added, to create a combined entity with a projected turnover of more than $70 million for 2022.

Founded in 1977, Lakeside molds interior hard trim, fabric-wrapped components, exterior trim, and functional black plastics for Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers in North America, Central America, Asia and Europe. The company has received several awards from General Motors for quality, customer service and after sales. It also has been named GM’s pinnacle supplier of the year.

KB now has eight total production sites: four in Europe, one in Asia and three in North America. Its customer portfolio includes light vehicle, heavy vehicle, furniture, lighting, medical, chrome plating and other industries.