Ontario auto parts molder Axiom Group building first U.S. plant

November 12, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Ontario-based automotive parts molder Axiom Group Inc. has announced plans to open its first injection molding facility in the U.S.

The plant, which represents an investment of approximately $20 million, will open at Overland Industrial Park in Toldeo, Ohio. Construction is expected to begin soon with operations beginning in 2020, bringing with it at least 250 new jobs.

In a statement, Axiom officials credited the Toledo region’s skilled talent pool, good transportation system, and the proximity/central location in the North American automotive corridor as primary reasons for choosing the location.

“We are pleased to invest significant resources, capital, and technology within the United States of America,” said Perry Rizzo, Axiom’s president and CEO. “We see investing in Toledo as a fantastic location for our latest facility and we are pleased with the government support and the ‘Open for Business’ attitude.”

“This is a major win for our city,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a statement. “Axiom could have chosen to open its first U.S. facility anywhere, and they chose Toledo. We welcome these jobs and investment, and we look forward to working with Axiom to write the next great chapter of Toledo’s history together.”

Axiom will be the fourth business to locate at Overland since remediation and redevelopment efforts began on the site more than a decade ago.

Founded in 1987, Axiom is headquartered in Aurora, Ont. The company specializes in thermoplastic injection molding of various components and assemblies.