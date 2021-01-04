New year brings new CEO, industry collaboration agreement for Magna

Magna International’s new CEO and director Swamy Kotagiri has officially stepped into his role just days before the Aurora, Ont.-based automotive parts maker announced its latest industry collaboration.

Kotagiri, a 21-year veteran of Magna, took over as CEO on Jan. 1, replacing Don Walker, who announced his retirement last year.

Kotagiri previously served as Magna’s president and chief technology officer. He was recently featured in Business Insider‘s 100 People Transforming Business, an annual list and series highlighting those across industries who are changing the way the world does business.

“My vision for the company is to continue advancing mobility for everyone and everything, while shaping a better future for all,” Kotagiri said in a statement. “Magna, our strong management team and our entrepreneurial-minded employees are up for the challenge.”

And in a Jan. 4 news release, Magna confirmed that it is collaborating with electric vehicle maker Fisker to develop an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which will be applied to the Fisker Ocean SUV that is expected to launch in late 2022. In the statement, Magna said that it will work with Fisker will “to develop industry-unique ADAS features and a suite of software packages powered by a scalable domain controller architecture.” In addition to leveraging cameras and ultrasonic sensors, the ADAS package includes what Magna calls a unique and first-to-market digital imaging radar technology. “Co-developed with Austin, Texas-based technology start-up Uhnder, ICON RADAR is the first digital imaging single-chip radar solution for the automotive marketplace,” Magna said.

The Fisker Ocean will initially be manufactured exclusively by Magna in Europe.