Canadian Plastics

Manufacturing sales up 8.7 per cent in July, StatCan says

The preliminary estimate for July compared with a record 20.7 per cent gain seen in June as factories continued to ramp up production.

August 24, 2020   Canadian Plastics


Automotive
Canadian Plastics
Economy
Market Forecast

According to early estimates from Statistics Canada, manufacturing sales growth for July slowed to 8.7 per cent for the month.

The agency’s flash estimate for the month is part of an effort to provide more timely economic data.

The preliminary estimate for July compared with a record 20.7 per cent gain seen in June as factories continued to ramp up production – an increase that was led by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts industries, StatCan said.

It followed a revised gain of 11.6 per cent in May, up from an initial reading of 10.7 per cent for that month.

The official estimate of manufacturing sales for July is expected to be released on Sept. 15.

Print this page

Related Stories
Manufacturing sales up 2.6 per cent in February, biggest gain since July 2011
Canadian manufacturing sales hit record high in July: StatsCan
Manufacturing sales grew 1.9 per cent in February: StatsCan
Retail sales bounced back 18% in May, StatCan says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*