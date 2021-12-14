Magna’s EtelligentReach set to hit the market in 2022

Ontario-based auto parts supplier Magna International Inc. says it will debut its EtelligentReach all-electric connected powertrain on a new entrant vehicle in 2022.

The complete system is comprised of two electric motors, inverters and gearboxes, and leverages advanced software to increase vehicle range and driving dynamics.

The EtelligentReach reportedly achieves a range increase of up to 145 km/90 miles or 30 per cent compared to certain production BEV vehicles in this segment, which Magna officials say is a key differentiator in the growing electrification space.

“This is definitely a story where the sum is greater than the parts,” said Tom Rucker, president, Magna Powertrain. “The EtelligentReach reduces range anxiety and improves driving dynamics, providing automakers with a complete all-electric powertrain system with AWD that is exciting and efficient. We can create maximum efficiency by precisely orchestrating how every component works in concert to achieve the best possible performance.”

The EtelligentReach is one of Magna’s recent electrification solutions in its portfolio. Other systems include the EtelligentEco, a connected PHEV system that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 38 per cent and offers a cloud connectivity feature; and EtelligentForce which gives automakers the ability to electrify their trucks without sacrificing utility and functionality.

Magna will be showcasing these products at its booth in the West Hall at the CES 2022 tech event being held from Jan. 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas.