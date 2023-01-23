Magna’s ClearView vision system comes to market on Ram trucks

A vision technology from Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International that’s designed to make vehicles smarter and safer has made its production debut on the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks.

Called ClearView, the system bundles camera and mirror technology, officials with the Aurora, Ont.-based firm said in a Jan. 18 news release, and has the potential to reduce blind-spot accidents and promote safety by enhancing visibility around the vehicle. ClearView also provides other benefits including making it easier to park and maneuver the vehicle, the release said.

“The ClearView system includes an interior rear-view video mirror, exterior mirrors with integrated cameras and a center high-mounted stop lamp camera,” Magna said. “An additional trailer camera is available as an option to provide an unobstructed view while towing. All camera data is processed through [our] software in a central electronic control unit.”

Also, drivers can switch between an optical rear view and a video display that shows up to three camera views at the same time, a technology that Magna says is the first of its kind on the market.

According to Magna, the ClearView interior mirror display also includes several other customizable features including the ability to zoom in and out, adjust brightness, rotate or move the images to the left, right, up or down.