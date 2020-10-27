Magna’s ClearView camera monitoring system to debut in 2022

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. will make its ClearView vision sensor technology available on the market in 2022.

Using a combination of Magna’s intelligent vision systems using mirrors, cameras, electronics and software, ClearView is designed to provide drivers with an enhanced field of view.

The ClearView interior mirror features a frameless design that Magna says has the ability to electronically switch between a traditional rear-view mirror and a video display that has a customizable field of view and can display up to three camera views at the same time. “This is particularly helpful when passengers, cargo and/or a trailer restrict the driver’s view when using the traditional rear-view mirror,” officials with Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said in a statement. “The system is also available with a capacitive-touch interface that enables an automaker or vehicle logo to be included.”

The ClearView exterior mirror integrates a camera with a U.S. regulatory-compliant side-view mirror to display a live feed inside the vehicle. Cameras are mounted on the mirrors beyond the widest point of the vehicle to achieve a maximum field of view, enhance the driver’s awareness and improve safety. The exterior mirror can also include safety and convenience features such as surround-view cameras, blind zone indicators, auto dimming glass, memory, power fold and forward/rear lighting.