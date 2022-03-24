Magna wins six 2021 GM Supplier of the Year awards

For the third straight year, Canadian automotive parts supplier Magna International has received six Supplier of the Year (SOY) awards from General Motors.

According to officials with Aurora, Ont.-based Magna, this is the most ever for a supplier in a single year.

Magna won in the categories of Structures, Frames, Driveline, Body Shop, Rubber Sealing, and Fascias, and was recognized as part of GM’s 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards at a ceremony earlier this week.

In addition, GM also selected Magna to receive two Overdrive Awards for Launch Excellence and Accelerating Innovation for the development and delivery of a jump-seat for BrightDrop’s electric delivery vehicles and battery pack module plates.

Magna has been a supplier to GM for 65 years.

Advertisement

“This year’s Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it’s the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,” said Shilpan Amin, GM’s vice president, global purchasing and supply chain. “These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation.”

First presented in 2012, the Overdrive Award is designed to recognize suppliers that distinguish themselves in areas including sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence, and safety.

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care, and Aftersales and Logistics.