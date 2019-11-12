Magna wins largest contract for transmission technologies in company history

November 12, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Ontario-based automotive parts molder Magna International Inc. has received its largest-ever production order for transmission technologies.

The order is from BMW Group, and is a multi-year contract that includes all front-wheel drive dual-clutch transmissions, including hybrid transmission variants.

“This new award is another result of Magna’s commitment to delivering high-quality, flexible and innovative transmissions,” Tom Rucker, president of Magna Powertrain, said in a statement. “Our scalable dual-clutch transmissions enhance drivability while simultaneously providing optimal levels of efficiency, which makes our product a perfect match for BMW.”

The transmission technologies will be used in more than 170 different vehicle applications. “The new hybrid solution…has no impact on the overall package size of the transmission, which provides manufacturing flexibility to BMW,” Magna said. “The hybrid variants also use a compact, 48V high-RPM electric motor within the transmission housing, providing innovative driving features while further improving fuel efficiency.”

The transmissions will be built at Magna facilities in Neuenstein, Germany, and Kechnec, Slovakia.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ont.