Magna wins battery enclosures business on first-ever Chevrolet Silverado EV

The company will produce the enclosures at its Magna Electric Vehicle Structures facility in St. Clair, Michigan.

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has secured new business from General Motors (GM) to supply battery enclosures on the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

In a Feb. 13 news release, Magna officials said the company will produce the enclosures at its Magna Electric Vehicle Structures facility in St. Clair, Mich., where it already produces the battery enclosure for the GMC HUMMER EV.

In Oct. 2022, Magna announced a 740,000-square-foot expansion for the facility in St. Clair to support the electric vehicle (EV) market. Production is expected to begin later in 2023.

“The accelerating shift toward vehicle electrification opens up exciting growth opportunities for Magna beyond powertrain,” said John O’Hara, president of Magna’s body and chassis group. “We have been able to leverage our expertise to supply battery enclosures – a product for which we see strong potential going forward. We have our eye on the future and are proud to play such a critical role in GM’s next generation of electric trucks.”

Battery enclosures – which all battery EVs require – house high-voltage batteries, electrical components, sensors, and connectors, Magna said, and they contribute to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protect critical battery components from potential impact, heat and water intrusion. “[We] can develop these advanced assemblies in steel, aluminum, and multi-material configurations, including lightweight composites, to meet the individual needs of its customers,” Magna said.