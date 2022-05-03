Magna starts production of mild hybrid transverse transmission for BMW

Automotive parts supplier Magna International says it has initiated production of its mild hybrid transmission for BMW Group.

The company’s latest 7-speed, mild hybrid dual-clutch transmission will be featured only through BMW Group’s compact class.

In a May 2 news release, Magna officials said that the mild hybrid transmission technology can help reduce the CO2 emissions of an internal combustion engine.

The contract between Magna and BMW Group also includes production of mild hybrid transmissions for additional models which Magna anticipates will promote the reduction of CO2 emissions across multiple platforms, starting with the new BMW 2 Active Tourer.

Advertisement

“Our efficient hybrid dual-clutch transmission technology is an important step in achieving lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency,” said Magna Powertrain president Tom Rucker. “Leveraging Magna’s broad scalable product portfolio including hybrid transmissions and eDrives coupled with seamless powertrain system integration, we are ideally positioned to support customers including BMW Group in achieving critical CO2 emissions reduction goals.”

The mild hybrid transmissions are built at Magna’s facilities in Neuenstein, Germany, and Kechnec, Slovakia.