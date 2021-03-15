Magna releases new eBeam technology to drive pickup truck electrification

In a move designed to accelerate its powertrain electrification capabilities, automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. has unveiled eBeam technology, which give automakers the ability to electrify their trucks without sacrificing utility and functionality.

In a March 11 news release, Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said that eBeam, which is scalable, integrates with a battery electric or hybrid powertrain system and offers a structure-oriented design to support high-payload vehicles, with matching power for continuous-duty usage.

“Designed specifically to transition pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles to hybrid or full battery electric powertrain systems, eBeam integrates with existing truck architectures, without requiring unique suspension, chassis or brake systems,” Magna officials said. “This approach presents an economical solution that helps bring new electrified trucks to market more quickly, while also preserving towing and payload capabilities.”

With power ranges between 120 kW and 250 kW, automakers can choose from three variants within Magna’s eBeam family: single motor, single speed; single motor, two speeds; or twin motor, single speed including torque vectoring.

Advertisment

To support electric four-wheel drive, Magna also offers several complete powertrain solutions incorporating an electric drive system at the front of the truck, including advanced software and controls for seamless integration.