Magna receives two GM awards at Texas event

The Ontario-based company received an Overdrive Award and was named a 2022 Supplier of the Year.

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has been recognized by General Motors as a 2022 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award winner at GM’s 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San Antonio, Texas.

In a March 27 news release, Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said it is one of only two suppliers to receive both awards this year.

“Our very first customer was GM and our strong, longtime partnership exemplifies Magna’s commitment to delivering solutions that help our customers achieve their goals,” said Eric Wilds, Magna’s chief sales and marketing officer. “Receiving seven category awards in one year, plus the Overdrive award, is a great honor and testament to our team’s commitment to excellence and inspires us to keep innovating.”

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements.

The Overdrive award was first presented in 2012 and is reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization’s key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”

Each year, GM’s Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

Magna received seven awards, in the categories of Active Aero, Body Shop, Cradles, Driveline, Fascia, Frames, and Structures.