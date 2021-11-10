Magna providing aluminum battery enclosures for 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup

Automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. is supplying battery enclosures for new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks, which hit showrooms next spring.

Battery enclosures, which all electric vehicles require, house high-voltage batteries, electrical components, sensors and connectors, contributing to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protecting critical components from potential impact, heat and water. Additionally, it’s critical that the aluminum enclosure be lightweight to help minimize added mass from to the truck’s battery.

“Magna is proud to play a role in the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning,” said John Farrell, president of Cosma International, Magna’s body and chassis group. “The shift toward electrification is significant for our industry, and it brings Magna many opportunities to leverage our extensive expertise in engineering and manufacturing to meet those challenges.”

The F-150 Lightning battery enclosures will be the first built by Magna for Ford in the North American market. For the battery enclosure aluminum extrusions and stampings are assembled using a combination of laser hybrid and cold metal transfer (CMT) welding for robustness.

Advertisement