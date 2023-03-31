Magna planning new EV seating plant in Michigan, reports say

The new plant will supply seats for future General Motors EVs.

Canada-based automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. is planning to build a new plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan, that would supply seats for future General Motors Co. electric vehicles (EVs), news reports say.

According to The Detroit News and other outlets, Magna will invest potentially more than $100 million in the project, which is expected to create 500 new jobs. The new facility will service vehicles made in GM’s Orion Assembly plant in Orion, Michigan.

Construction is expected to begin on the new Magna plant in July 2023 and be completed in November 2024.

Magna’s proposed facility would be 280,000-square-feet, reports say, including 85,000 square feet of warehouse space, 165,000 square feet of shop space and 30,000 square feet of office space. It will have almost 600 parking spaces.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ontario.