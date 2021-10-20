Magna opens new seating plant in Serbia

Ontario-based auto parts supplier Magna International has expanded its seating production capabilities in Serbia by opening a new plant in the southern Serbian city of Aleksinac.

The greenfield facility, which covers an area of approximately 8,300 square meters, currently employs roughly 780 people, and Magna officials say they have the expectation to potentially increase the workforce up to approximately 1,000 employees by the end of 2022.

“Making this investment reflects the growth in demand for our seating products and positions us in close proximity to our customer,” said John Wyskiel, president, Magna Seating, during the opening ceremony. “We’d like to thank the Serbian government for their support and collaboration in the planning of this site.”

The ceremony was attended by Aleksandar Vucic, the President of the Republic of Serbia, and members of government and other local representatives.

The new facility is Aurora, Ont.-based Magna’s second plant in Serbia and 36th overall throughout in Eastern Europe. The new plant will produce seat trim covers and leather kits for a European automaker.