Magna opens new mirrors division facility in Thailand

The company plans to create 150 jobs, bringing its total employee base at the new plant to roughly 570.

Automotive parts supplier Magna International recently held a grand opening ceremony for its new mirrors division facility in Rayong Province, Thailand, following what it calls “an increase in awarded business in exterior mirrors.”

Company officials were joined by customers and local government representatives to celebrate the occasion.

“We are providing a product that helps deliver visibility, safety and style in one package,” said Jeff Hunt, Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors & Lighting president. “We think beyond mirrors as just reflective surfaces and deliver industry-leading exterior mirror solutions for automakers to differentiate themselves. We are grateful for the support received by local officials and the community of Rayong Province.”

Magna’s mirrors division in Rayong Province produces exterior mirrors and various independent components that offer features including turn signal, logo and ground illumination lamps, blind zone modules, and actuators for several global automakers.

The new facility is approximately 130,000 square feet. In a news release, officials with Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said the company expects to create an additional 150 new jobs, bringing its total employee base at the new facility to roughly 570 at full production.