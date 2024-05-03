Magna opening Michigan R&D centre

Aurora, Ont.-based automotive parts supplier Magna International is opening an R&D centre in Troy, Mich., according to a May 2 news release from the state.

“I am thrilled to see this investment in Troy,” said state Representative Sharon MacDonell. “The combination of a $1.2 million investment, plus a $1 million grant from the state, will help create 100 good-paying jobs. The research conducted at the new facility will only continue to grow in importance — especially as we build more and more self-driving cars. This investment will help keep Michigan at the heart of the automotive industry and make Troy one of its most important centers.”

The facility will comprise manufacturing and laboratory space as well as administrative offices. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of US$1.2 million and create 100 jobs with the support of a US$1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

“Magna’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Troy, Lyon Township, and Novi is such welcome news for Oakland County,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “And the company’s investments in the vital areas of electric vehicles, research and development and production reinforces the region’s standing as the premier location for the mobility industry of the future.”