Magna investing $471 million to expand Ontario operations

The investment includes opening a new $265-million EV battery enclosure facility in Brampton later this year.

Automotive parts supplier Magna International plans to invest more than $470 million to expand its operations across Ontario, including a new $265-million battery enclosures facility in Brampton to support the Ford F-150 Lightning and future OEM programs.

In addition to the Brampton facility, Magna is growing in its locations in Guelph, Belleville, Newmarket, Windsor, and Penetanguishene. These expansions follow new business awards from various automakers in key product areas. They are also supported by $23.6 million in grants from the Ontario government.

The new and expanded operations are expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Ontario over the next few years, officials with Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said in a Feb 15 news release.

“The Brampton facility, coupled with investment and growth in five existing Ontario facilities, allows [us] to keep up with customer demands across several product areas,” said Eric Wilds, Magna’s chief sales and marketing officer.

Details of the new and expanding facilities include:

Brampton: A new 490,000 square-foot leased facility to manufacture battery enclosures for electric vehicles. Operations to begin in Q2 2023, roughly 560 new jobs are expected at full production.

Guelph: Magna is adding e-coat, molding and welding capacity to its exteriors plant to support new electric vehicle production. The expansion will total 120,000 square-feet, and production is planned to begin in Q2 2023. Approximately 175 new jobs are expected.

Belleville: Magna’s lighting plant is adding to its capabilities for printed circuit board assemblies and will start operations in Q4 2023. Up to 100 new jobs are expected.

Newmarket: Magna’s mechatronics facility – which produces vehicle access systems including side door latches, electronic control units, and power systems – is growing its business and expects approximately 75 new jobs.

Windsor: Magna’s mechatronics plant adds new business for powered aluminum tonneau covers. The facility has recently started those operations and is planning to add roughly 110 new jobs.

Penetanguishene: Magna’s mechatronics facility is growing its tailgate hinges production and more than 15 new jobs are planned.

Magna has 49 manufacturing facilities with more than 18,500 employees throughout Canada.