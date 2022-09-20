Magna introduces thermoplastic rear swing doors

The doors contain recycled materials are 20 to 30 percent lighter than traditional steel solutions, and increase vehicle accessibility.

Canadian automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has released a new rear thermoplastic swing door designed to increase vehicle accessibility.

The lightweight doors, which contain recycled materials are 20 to 30 per cent lighter than traditional steel solutions, reduce the opening effort for consumers, Magna officials said, and are hitting the market for the first time on the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

And by using thermoplastic resin material, they said, vehicle designers have more styling freedom for sharper detailing, undercut surfaces and tighter radii, which enables greater brand differentiation. “With the use of thermoplastics, the spoiler is now integrated into the swing doors which reduces cost, creates a cleaner appearance and improves vehicle aerodynamics,” Magna said. “Lightweight components are increasingly important with the shift to electrification, and we see an ever-growing demand for new access solutions.”

The doors come in two options: a traditional liftgate or split swing doors. Both thermoplastic solutions are supplied as ready-to-install modules, Magna said, which help to reduce production time and improve line efficiency while saving on cost.

With the current trend towards electric vehicles, some analysts project the thermoplastic liftgate market could grow up to 15 per cent by 2028, Magna added.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ont.