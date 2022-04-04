Magna growing battery enclosures business, expanding in Ontario

Automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. has announced plans to expand its operations into Chatham, Ontario, as an extension of its current operations in St. Thomas to support new business from Ford Motor Co.

In a March 30 statement, Magna officials said the new 170,000 square foot facility is expected to create up to 150 new jobs and will produce battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lighting.

“With the hard work of our team members in our Formet, St. Thomas facility, we have been able to secure additional business that allows us to grow in two great communities,” said Mark Johnson, Magna’s Formet Industries general manager. “We are coming to Chatham with new job opportunities working on an exciting new technology that offers a lot of growth potential.”

Magna says it will be providing the largest lightweight aluminum battery enclosure on the market, and the first on a work truck.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ontario.