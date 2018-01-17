Magna forecasts growth above industry output rise through 2020

January 17, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In its newly released financial outlook for 2018 and 2020, automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. says that it expects to grow sales at a faster rate than that of global vehicle production.

“The pace of change in the automotive industry continues to accelerate, and we remain at the forefront, investing to further strengthen our position as an innovator and provider of solutions for our customers,” Magna CEO Don Walker said in a statement. “These investments should drive business awards in the future and position us to continue building long-term value for shareholders. We expect to deliver above-market growth through 2020 and beyond driven by our portfolio of products tied to vehicle electrification, light weighting, safety and autonomous driving.”

Aurora, Ont.-based Magna expects North American vehicle output to remain steady at 17.4 million units in both 2018 and 2020 with Europe output at 22.3 million units in 2018 and 22.9 million units in 2020.

Financially, the company expects Body Exteriors & Structures sales of US$16.6 – $17.4 billion in 2018 and $17.3 – $18.3 billion in 2020. The Power & Vision forecast is $11.8 – $12.4 billion and $12.5 – $13.3 billion respectively. Seating Systems sales are forecast at $5.3 – $5.7 billion and $6.5 – $7.0 billion. For its Magna Steyr contract assembly operation, Magna expects complete vehicles sales of $6.0 – $6.4 billion in 2018 and $6.8 – $7.5 billion in 2020.

The company’s total sales for 2018 and 2020 are forecast at between $39.3 billion to $41.5 billion and $42.7 billion to $45.7 billion respectively.