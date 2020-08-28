Magna expands powertrain business in Slovakia with new manufacturing plant

Canadian automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. will expand its powertrain business with a new facility in Kechnec, Slovakia, the first powertrain metalforming solutions plant for the company in Europe.

Magna held a groundbreaking ceremony where construction of the 7,675-square-meter (82,600-square-foot) facility is expected to be complete in March 2021. The event was attended by local government officials and Magna executives.

This new plant expands Magna’s powertrain capabilities within the region and brings additional capabilities to its Kechnec campus. The neighboring transmission plant was opened 15 years ago by Getrag, which Magna acquired in 2016 and currently makes transmissions for BMW Group.

The new metalforming plant is expected to start production in August 2021 with a workforce of approximately 50 people, and marks Aurora, Ont.-based Magna’s fourth location in Slovakia.