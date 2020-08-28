Canadian Plastics

Magna expands powertrain business in Slovakia with new manufacturing plant

Construction of the 7,675-square-meter facility is expected to be complete in March 2021.

August 28, 2020   Canadian Plastics


Automotive

Groundbreaking ceremony for the 7,675-square-meter facility, which is expected to be complete in March 2021. Photo Credit: Magna International Inc.

Canadian automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. will expand its powertrain business with a new facility in Kechnec, Slovakia, the first powertrain metalforming solutions plant for the company in Europe.

Magna held a groundbreaking ceremony where construction of the 7,675-square-meter (82,600-square-foot) facility is expected to be complete in March 2021. The event was attended by local government officials and Magna executives.

This new plant expands Magna’s powertrain capabilities within the region and brings additional capabilities to its Kechnec campus. The neighboring transmission plant was opened 15 years ago by Getrag, which Magna acquired in 2016 and currently makes transmissions for BMW Group.

The new metalforming plant is expected to start production in August 2021 with a workforce of approximately 50 people, and marks Aurora, Ont.-based Magna’s fourth location in Slovakia.

Print this page

Related Stories
Magna expands mirrors capacity in Slovakia
Magna expands interiors facility in Slovakia
Magna appoints North American powertrain president
Magna breaks ground on new seating plant in Ohio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*