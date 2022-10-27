Magna expands in three locations across Michigan

The $500-million investment includes two new manufacturing locations and the expansion of an existing plant.

Canadian automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. is investing more than $500 million to expand its operations in three different locations in Southeast Michigan.

The Aurora, Ont.-based company is expanding its facility in St. Clair (battery enclosures) and is opening new facilities in Shelby Township (powertrain) and Detroit (seating). The developments follow new business awards in these product areas, Magna said in a news release, some of which support the growing electrification market.

The new operations are expected to create more than 1,500 new jobs.

Details for the three facilities include:

Magna Electric Vehicle Structures will add a 740,000 square-foot expansion of its existing facility in St. Clair with 920 new jobs expected. The facility first opened in 2021 and currently supplies steel battery enclosures to a global automaker. Operations in the expansion are expected to start in Q4, 2023.

A new 200,000 square-foot greenfield powertrain facility in Shelby Township to supply battery tray components for a global automaker’s electric vehicles. More than 155 new jobs are expected, with production estimated to start in March 2023.

A new 110,000 square-foot brownfield seating facility in Detroit to supply seat frames and trim and foam assembly to a US based automaker. Approximately 490 jobs are planned at full production.

Magna has 32 facilities and more than 10,000 employees throughout Michigan.