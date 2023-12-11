Magna enhances ADAS capabilities by joining 5G innovation program

Magna's ADAS technologies help pave the way for future autonomous driving and new mobility solutions.

In a move to enhance its automated driving capabilities, Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts supplier Magna International is by joining NorthStar – Telia Sweden and Ericsson’s 5G innovation program for industrial enterprises.

As part of the agreement, Telia and Ericsson have built a dedicated, private 5G network at Magna’s test track located in Vårgårda, Sweden, where new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity are being trialed.

In a Dec. 4 news release, Magna officials said that, as part of NorthStar, Magna will have access to 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, “enabling low latency gigabit speeds and seamless connectivity for new ADAS trials.”

Additionally, they said, the use of mmWave technology enables ongoing research into joint sensing and communication systems.

“By utilizing the latest advancements in mobile networks, we are able to accelerate the automotive domain by offering sensor enhancements and as a result offer more capable and competitive ADAS products,” said Bill Snider, president of Magna Electronics.

Magna’s test track will feature the 5G network, delivering gigabits data speeds and ultra-low latency. “Leveraging the 26GHz frequency band and 400MHz bandwidth, this network is crucial for [our] driving automation and driver support systems, which rely on real-time data from vehicle sensors,” Magna said. “Fast network speeds and quick response times are essential for timely alerts to drivers, preventing accidents, and minimizing their impact.”

NorthStar’s 5G network is powered by Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core, which connects to Telia’s existing public 5G network, and Magna said that this interconnectivity will allow it to benefit from high-speed connectivity across large geographical areas.

Magna says its ADAS technology supports driver safety by effectively reducing the risk of serious accidents or preventing them altogether by controlling steering, brakes, and acceleration.