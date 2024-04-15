Magna earns five 2023 Supplier of the Year awards from GM

The awards were secured across four Magna product areas: body & chassis, exteriors, powertrain, and seating.

For the 25th year in the program’s history, automaker General Motors has recognized Aurora, Ont.-based Magna International Inc. as a 2023 Supplier of the Year at GM’s 32nd annual Supplier of the Year event in Miami, Fla.

At the event, Magna was acknowledged in five categories across four product areas – body & chassis, exteriors, powertrain, and seating – bringing the company’s total to 30 GM Supplier of the Year awards over the last five years.

“Nearly seven decades after supplying our first part to GM, we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with a key player in our industry,” said Eric Wilds Magna’s chief sales and marketing officer. “To be recognized across four of our product areas speaks to our depth of expertise across the entire vehicle and is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence on-behalf-of our customers.”

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing consumers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

Magna received recognition in five categories at the GM Supplier of the Year awards, which include:

Battery mechanical components

Exterior moldings, claddings, and extruded plastics

Frames

Rubber sealing/rubber extruded

Seat complete and trim

Each year, GM’s Supplier of the Year award recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care, and aftersales and logistics.