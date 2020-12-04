Magna donates $2 million to Sheridan College’s skilled trades program

Auto parts supplier Magna International Inc. has given $2 million to Sheridan College in Ontario to update its skilled trades labs with state-of-the art equipment, create scholarships, provide resources for training, and enable student participation at skills competitions.

In honour of the gift from the automotive technology supplier, Sheridan has re-named its suite of skilled trades programs as the Magna School for the Skilled Trades.

The 130,000-square-foot Skilled Trades Centre at Sheridan’s Davis Campus in Brampton has also been re-named the Magna Skilled Trades Centre.

“I want to thank Magna for this incredibly generous gift. It’s a direct investment in the labour force of tomorrow that will benefit our local economy by supporting the manufacturing sector,” Dr. Janet Morrison, Sheridan’s president and vice-chancellor, said in a Dec. 3 statement. “Our skilled trades programs embody the best of Sheridan, bringing students together with industry for applied, hands-on learning guided by the best instructors.”

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has reported the province’s skills gap will result in 560,000 vacant jobs by 2030, a trend that will be most pronounced in the skilled trades. Magna’s donation will assist in ensuring graduates are ready to engage in a labour market that’s rapidly changing, the school said.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support Sheridan and address an important issue not only for businesses and industry, but also for the communities where we live and work,” said Aaron McCarthy, Magna’s chief human resources officer.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ont.