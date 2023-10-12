Magna develops 100% melt recyclable foam and trim seating product

The new EcoSphere product line for car seats uses recyclable PET.

Canadian automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has unveiled a new product line for car seats that uses 100 percent recyclable PET.

The Aurora, Ont.-based company’s new EcoSphere product line, which comprises sustainable trim materials, trim padding, structures and foam, eliminates the disposal of seating foam pads and trim covers in landfills by utilizing mono-material PET with the firm’s 100 per cent melt recyclable foam and trim system.

The finished seats have the look and feel of seating materials that meet industry standards, while significantly reducing the environmental impact, Magna officials said.

“As a top priority for our stakeholders, we recognize the need for innovative solutions that minimize environmental impact,” said Carrie Young, chief engineer, seating innovation, at Magna. “This unique product family enables our seating materials to be repurposed and reused in the creation of new polyester products, contributing to a circular economy approach. Our technology offers automakers a game-changing opportunity to enhance sustainability without compromising on comfort, quality or performance.”

Advertisement

Magna partnered with German manufacturer TWE Group, a maker of textiles and nonwoven materials, to develop the EcoSphere line.