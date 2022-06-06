Magna developing ‘Breakthrough Lighting’ features for vehicle exteriors

The integrated lighting technology will be ready for production on mobility applications in 2023.

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has announced that its Breakthrough Lighting solution will be ready for production on mobility applications in 2023.

In a June 2 news release, Magna officials said that Breakthrough Lighting – featured on the company’s thermoplastic liftgate known as Litgate – combines the company’s expertise in exteriors and lighting and offers new ways to personalize and allow consumers to interact with their vehicles.

“Breakthrough Lighting enables increased design freedom and features more options for brand differentiation that can elevate our customers’ experiences,” said Grahame Burrow, global president of Magna Exteriors. “As the industry builds significant momentum around electrified and autonomous vehicles, we expect more desire for developments like this that are seamlessly integrated into exterior surfaces.”

Breakthrough Lighting reportedly enhances the overall appearance as well as function of lighting by including key differentiators such as:

Advertisement

Breakthrough hidden-until-lit light effects

Communicative, functional and decorative lighting

Molded-in styling features and intricate textured surfaces

Extensive colour palette available, programmable to customer specifications

Breakthrough Lighting technology is applicable on thermoplastic material surfaces including polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyolefins, Magna said. “Through materials, coatings, and processing advancement, the desired lighting effects are achievable on various exterior panels,” the news release said.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ont.