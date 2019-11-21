Magna buys Czech automotive lighting engineering firm Winpac

November 21, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Canadian automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. has announced plans to acquire Wipac Czech s.r.o., a premium automotive lighting engineering firm located in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The transaction is Aurora, Ont.-based Magna’s second lighting acquisition in as many years, and is expected to close the week of Nov. 25.

In a statement, Magna said that Wipac Czech’s engineering team designs and develops automotive forward lighting, primarily for European exotic and luxury brands. “With more than 40 engineers on staff, the company has significant technical competencies having served premium customers including Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Audi, Daimler, BMW and Porsche,” Magna said.

“We see Wipac Czech playing an important role in growing our global lighting business, particularly with forward lighting to European automakers,” said John O’Hara, president of Magna mechatronics, mirrors and lighting. “Lighting represents a strategic growth area for us, due to increasing levels of electronic and sensor integration and the ongoing industry trend to differentiate vehicles through styling.”

Magna now has a total of 11 lighting manufacturing facilities and three engineering centres globally.