Magna building three new plants in Tennessee to supply Ford

Magna will invest $790 million across the three locations to support Ford's electric pickup truck production.

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. is investing US$790 million to build three new factories in Tennessee that will support Ford Motor Co. with components for its electric pickup truck production.

According to a July 20 statement from the office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Aurora, Ont.-based Magna will build two facilities in Stanton, Tenn., as part of the supplier park for Ford’s BlueOval City that will be capable of producing 500,000 electric trucks a year. Magna will supply Ford’s BlueOval City with battery enclosures, truck frames, and seats for Ford’s second-generation electric truck.

Magna’s two facilities at BlueOval City supplier park include a new 800,000-square-foot frame and battery enclosures facility and a 140,000-square-foot seating facility. The battery enclosures facility will join one of Magna’s sister plants in Brampton, Ontario, which is currently producing battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lightning. The seating facility will produce polyurethane foam, and assemble and sequence “just-in-time” (JIT) complete seats.

In addition to those two new locations, Magna will also build a stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., that will produce truck frames.

“Combined, Magna will create approximately 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee,” the statement said.

Production at all three plants is scheduled to begin in 2025.