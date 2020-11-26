Magna brings EyeQ5-based driver assistance system to market

Canada-based automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has brought its EyeQ5-based driver assistance system to market through an automaker in Europe.

The Magna Gen5 “one-box” solution is a Mobileye EyeQ5-based system – one of the industry’s first where the forward-facing camera and related software are contained in a single assembly. Benefits include lower cost, simplified installation on the assembly line, and the ability for the technology to be applied to a wider range of an automaker’s lineup. The system will provide drivers with safety and convenience features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection.

As with previous generations, the system combines Magna’s electronics and camera technology with Mobileye’s system-on-chip (SoC) image-processing technology. The camera features a 120-degree, 8-megapixel optical path.

“We have been working with Magna on camera-based ADAS since 2007, and our collaboration continues to provide leading-edge driver-assistance features,” said Erez Dagan, executive vice president for products and strategy at Mobileye. “This latest system represents a new level of performance and functionality, and we’re already looking for ways to make subsequent generations even better.”

Aurora, Ont.-based Magna provides global automakers with ADAS technologies – including the PACE Award-winning Trailer Angle Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, and rearview object and pedestrian detection – to more than 250 vehicle models on the road today.