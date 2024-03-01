Magna awarded specialized eDrive system business

Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts supplier Magna International says it’s growing its electrification customer base with a newly awarded contract from an unnamed North America-based OEM to supply a specialized primary rear eDrive system for one of the company’s high-end niche vehicle platforms.

In a news release, officials with Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said the system, a variant of its 800V eDS Duo, uses 726 kW of power and 8,000 Nm of torque, and integrates two e-motors, two inverters, and two gearboxes into a single package.

“[Our] responsibilities encompass the design of the gearbox and housing, the cooling system, and the integration of the e-motors and inverters to ensure reliability, efficiency, and continuous power levels,” they said.

“We are dedicated to assisting our customers in their transition to electrification by providing them with industry-leading electrified platforms for a sustainable, emission-free future,” said Diba Ilunga, president of Magna Powertrain. “This award reflects our expertise in electric powertrain system engineering and integration, as well as our collaborative approach with a highly valued customer to deliver cutting-edge solutions.”

The system will be manufactured at Magna’s facility in Ramos, Mexico, with serial production scheduled to start within the next few years.