Magna awarded new high-voltage eDrive business with Europe-based global OEM

The eDrive is planned for 2027 model SUVs/sedans, with production expected to begin in 2026.

In a move that boosts its involvement in the electric vehicle (EV) market, automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has been awarded a high-volume contract with an unnamed Europe-based global premium OEM to supply its new eDrive system (eDS Mid).

The eDrive is planned for 2027 model SUVs/sedans, with production expected to begin in 2026.

“This new business marks an important milestone in our electrification strategy as we continue to consistently pursue new innovations and solutions to drive the rapidly growing EV sector forward,” said Diba Ilunga, President Magna Powertrain.

In a news release, Magna said its eDS Mid is a compact, high-speed e-motor that offers a scalable power range from 100 kW to 140 kW, optimized for 800V. “As a high-voltage eDrive system for electric AWD applications, it enables fast reconnecting through a new decoupling system and delivers a highly-efficient inverter with Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology which contributes to best-in-class efficiency, drivability and safety,” the release said. “It also delivers up to 2,000 Nm of torque and weighs less than 72 kg, delivering less weight and volume in packaging compared to other available products in the market.”

Advertisement

Production of the eDrive system will be at the company’s powertrain facilities in Kechnec, Slovakia, and Lannach, Austria.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ont., and operates 343 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering and sales centres in 29 countries.