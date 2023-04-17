Magna awarded all-new electric vehicle contract from Ineos Automotive

Canadian Plastics

Production is expected to start in 2026 in Graz, Austria.

Magna will engineer and build Ineos Automotive’s off-road electric vehicle. Photo Credit: Magna International Inc.

Canadian automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. has been awarded a contract to manufacture the all-new Ineos Automotive electric off-road vehicle contract – which is expected to start production in Graz, Austria in 2026.

In addition to manufacturing, Magna will also be responsible for the engineering of the complete vehicle.

Aurora, Ont.-based Magna started working with Ineos in 2018 on complete vehicle engineering services ahead of the launch of the company’s first 4X4, the Grenadier.

“This new electric vehicle adds nicely to our line-up in Austria and showcases our flexibility in producing a range of vehicles from ICE-based to fully electric,” Roland Prettner, interim president with Magna Complete Vehicles, said in an April 17 news release.

Magna currently has 343 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering and sales centres in 29 countries.

