Magna adds over 120 new employees from Optimus Ride

Automotive parts maker Magna International has added more than 120 employees from Optimus Ride, a startup provider of autonomous vehicle and mobility solutions located in Boston, in a move that aims to enhance Magna’s capabilities in the field of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

“Growing our engineering bench strength in sensing hardware and software helps accelerate our path forward in a rapidly growing ADAS market,” John O’Hara, president of Magna Electronics, said in a Jan. 11 news release.

Magna officials describe the contributions expected from the Optimus Ride employees as “a key focus” for Magna as they try and build their ADAS capabilities and try and position themselves as a global ADAS provider with comprehensive capabilities.

The team remains in Boston’s Seaport district, establishing a Boston-based engineering centre and presence for Magna in a community that the news release calls “rich in engineering talent, leading academic institutions and robotics.”

“As advancements in autonomy continue, we saw an opportunity to bring in additional expertise to support current programs as well as future customer needs,” O’Hara said.