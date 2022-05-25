Linamar creates new MedTech group

Automotive parts and plastics components supplier Linamar Corp. has created a new medical manufacturing group that will focus on precision manufacturing for the medical device and precision medical component markets.

Called Linamar MedTech, the division builds on the medical device programs the company has launched over the past several years, including full ventilator systems and ventilator parts, as a response to the public health crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Linamar has also launched other medical device programs in automated robotic microscopy.

“Linamar has expertise and resources that are applicable beyond the markets in which it operates today as we have proven with prior diversification initiatives,” said Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s executive chair and CEO in a May 19 statement. “This announcement formalizes the creation of Linamar MedTech, a new group with a dedicated team to pursue medical device and precision medical component business opportunities. With a growing and aging population, the medical device and precision components market is one that is growing quickly.”

Linamar plans to manufacture precision medical components and complex medical device assemblies for the global medical market. Potential targeted products include surgical, respiratory, and imaging devices and precision components for devices, orthopedics, and prosthesis.

Advertisement

Linamar is headquartered in Guelph, Ont.