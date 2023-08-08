Linamar completes Dura-Shiloh battery enclosures business acquisition

The three sites are located in North Macedonia, Czechia, and Alabama, U.S., and now join the newly formed Linamar Structures Operating Group.

Guelph, Ont.-based automotive parts maker Linamar Corp. has completed its acquisition of three Dura-Shiloh battery enclosures facilities.

The acquisition, for US$325 million, was previously announced on May 30 and had been subject to customary regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

Those pre-closing hurdles have now all been finalized and the transaction has closed as of Aug. 3. All three sites manufacture advanced batteries enclosures for battery electric vehicle (BEV) applications.

The three sites previously owned by global mobility systems supplier Dura-Shiloh are located in North Macedonia, Czechia, and Alabama, U.S. and now join the newly formed Linamar Structures Operating Group.

“We are excited to complete this acquisition, a further step forward in Linamar’s transition towards an Electrified Mobility world, bolstering our growing Structures & Chassis business portfolio,” said Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar executive chair and CEO.