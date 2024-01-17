Leadership change at GM Canada

Automaker General Motors has appointed Kristian Aquilina, the current GM Canada vice president, vehicle sales, service and marketing, to GM Canada president and managing director, effective immediately.

Aquilina will report to Marissa West, who was previously appointed to senior vice president and president, GM North America.

Aquilina, who has been with GM for 25 years, joined GM Canada in 2023. Prior to that, he was the managing director of Cadillac International Operations and Cadillac Middle East. He also served as chair and managing director for GM Holden in Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s an exciting time to step into the role of president and managing director as GM Canada enters 2024 with incredible growth across the entire business,” Aquilina said in a Jan. 15 statement. “I look forward to collaborating with our employees, our strong network of Canadian dealers and our many other community and industry partners across the country. Together, we’ll unleash even more opportunities for GM Canada to lead during this period of historic transformation.”

Aquilina holds both an MBA and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the Melbourne Business School as well as a Bachelor of Arts from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia.

He lives in Toronto.