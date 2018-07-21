Japan’s Asahi Kasei acquiring Sage Automotive Interiors for $1.1 billion

July 21, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to boost its footprint in the automotive business, Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei Corp. has acquired U.S.-based auto interior parts maker Sage Automotive Interiors for US$1.1 billion.

Sage, founded in 2009 and located in Greenville, S.C., is a Tier 2 supplier of seat fabric and other automotive interior applications. The company has production facilities in the U.S., Italy, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and China.

Asahi Kasei and Sage have a long-standing business relationship. Asahi Kasei supplies Lamous microfiber suede to Sage.

In addition to the automotive sector, Asahi Kasei supplies fibres and textiles for other industries, as well as plastics and specialty chemicals for the electronics and health care sectors.