Inoac USA buys ABC Technologies’ share of auto parts joint venture

The deal adds four facilities and 1,200 employees to Inoac USA.

Automotive parts maker Inoac USA Inc. has acquired Toronto-based ABC Technologies’ 50 per cent equity in its former joint venture with the company, Inoac Exterior Systems.

The financial terms of the deal – which adds four facilities and 1,200 employees to Inoac USA – have not been disclosed.

“The acquisition places Inoac in a strong position to leverage scale across our North American businesses and manufacturing footprint,” Inoac USA president Rob DePotter said in a Feb. 17 news release.

Inoac Exterior Systems specializes in polyurethane, rubber, plastics, and composite exterior trim products.

Inoac USA is headquartered in Troy, Mich.